'Orphan Black' sequel series 'Echoes' gets AMC greenlight

AMC has officially ordered “Orphan Black” to follow up. Diversity has learned.

Titled “Orphan Black: Echoes,” the new series is set in the near future and takes a deep dive into the exploration of scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a journey, uncovering the secret of their identities and unraveling a story of love and betrayal.

AMC has ordered a 10-episode show for the show. It is expected to launch on AMC and AMC Plus in 2023.

Dan McDermott said, "'Orphan Black' made a remarkable showing on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and gripping storyline and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany."


