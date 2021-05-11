OSA VS CDZ Live Score La Liga Santander Osasuna Vs Cadiz Dream11 Match Prediction Tips & Team Lineup







Get ready for another top-notch match from OSA vs CDZ next in the league. This is the 36th Matchday of 38 and it will be the first match of the day. In the following match, Osasuna squaring off against Cadiz. It seems that both the teams are in the same boat as both the teams are in the same position and giving almost the same position. Now, both the teams arriving for a neck to neck competition. So get ready for another enthraling match and get all the further information including OSA vs CDZ Live Score.

The upcoming match of OSA vs CDZ is going to be played at El Sadar, Pamplona. It will be started at 10:30 PM on 11th May 2021, Tuesday. La Liga stands for The Campeonato Nacional de Liga de Primera Division and officially known as La Liga league. It is another top professional men’s football division of the Spanish football league system. As far as we concern with the previous performance of both the teams, Osasuna has won 2 of its 5 matches and Cadiz also succeeded in two matches. Now, both the teams are going to extremely impress all the football fans.

League: La Liga League 2020-21

Teams: OSA vs CDZ

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona

Date & Day: 11th May 2021, Tuesday

Timings: 10:30 am

Now, it is time to examine the competitors, first, we talk about Cadiz placed in the 11th position. It arrived in a total of 35 competitions wherein it flourish in 11 of its matches. The team lost 14 matches and 10 were drawn. It needs to win this match to advance its position in the point table. It squared off against Huesca and registered to win with a point score of 2 goals whereas Huesca scored only one goal.

Cadiz Playing XI: J Ledesma, Cala, P Alcalá, L Espino, I Carcelén, F Jiménez, J Jonssons, Alex, J Izquierdo, Á Negredo, A Lozano.

If we move towards Osasuna, it is sitting on 12th position a step down then its current rivalry with 10 victories out of 35 matches. In the remaining matches, 14 matches were unfavourable for the team and the rest 10 emerged as a draw. Osasuna all on its way to give a solid competition to its opponent in the upcoming match.

Osasuna Playing XI: S Herrera, D Zubiria García, A Hernández, M Sánchez, N Ignacio Vidal, L Torró, Oier, R García, E Kike Barja, A Budimir, and J Calleri.

It would be a jaw-dropping match as both teams are eager to reach the top of the heap from the same platform. There equal winning chances for both teams. We must remind you that the playing XI can be improvised by the officials anytime before the match gets started. Bookmark Social Telecast for more reports regarding OSA vs CDZ Live Score.