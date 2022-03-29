Oscar 2022: All the winners on the night

American actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” on stage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theater on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Robin Beck / AFP via Getty Images

2022 Oscars are over And there were more than a few upsets. Instead Dune And dog power, codaEnglish-language remake of the French film La Famille Bellier, best picture taken home, In the acting categories, Will Smith won Best Lead Actor and Jessica Chastain won Best Lead Actress.

The ceremony started off simply, but brought with it the biggest drama in the history of the tail end show. Will Smith hits Chris Rock on stage His joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith,

Dune and the Power of the Dog didn’t go home…