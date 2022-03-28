Oscar 2022: But why is Sean Penn threatening to destroy his statue?

this isEvent often politicized in the past, 94I The Oscar ceremony, once again, the evening of Sunday 27 March (during the night for France), should be an opportunity to send a message and take a position on the international situation. As the war in Ukraine has been going on for more than a month, a question arises: Will Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky be able to intervene? One of the evening’s presenters, actress Amy Schumer, made a proposal in this direction. But production would have vetoed it. Which is not to Sean Penn’s taste. American actor, 61, who is in Poland (where he was still a few weeks ago) to finish his documentary on Ukraine CNN That he was ready to boycott the Oscars if Volodymyr Zelensky could not express himself there.

“Oscars can’t do anything other than the Academy. […] But I understand that…