Oscar 2022: Here is the list of winners

The wait is over and this sunday we meet Oscar 2022 winnersIn a ceremony where the ribbons”coda“like a rose best moviePlus all the statues he chose.

The grand winner was announced by liza minelliWho won an award in 1972 for the film “Cabaret”.

abbreviation of deaf adult child (Child of Deaf Adults), tells the story of “Koda” Ruby – played by Emily Jones– a. daughter of listening deaf familyWho has to balance the demands of helping his parents with his ambitions in his daily life singer,

The independent film, which stars Eugenio Derbez, didn’t appear as a favorite during the entire Oscar race, but slowly emerged…