Oscar 2022 nominee ‘Power of the Dog’ and toxic masculinity

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” has been nominated for 12 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst).

But one of its less high-profile nominations deserves one of its best: Best Adapted Screenplay. Campion’s adaptation reworks and updates Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, subtly shifting the narrative’s burden of guilt and hatred. The book is a story about generational revenge. Instead, the film is about how toxic masculinity tightens around all of us like a rope of poison.

Full and full spoiler below.

The basic plot of both the book and the film is the same. The cantankerous, brilliant Phil Burbank…