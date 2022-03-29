Oscar 2022: The key to explaining the sudden success of the short independent film CODA winning the Best Picture award

28 March 2022

You have to go back to 1932 and look for a film with so few nominations that it won the top prize at the Oscars.

Statistically speaking, CODA shouldn’t have been a strong contender for Best Picture at the Oscars.

The tiny indie flick earned only three nominations, but walked away with a trophy for each one from the 94th Academy Awards, including biggest, best picture.

Acronyms In English From deaf adult child (son of deaf parents)Croom tells the story of a hearing daughter of a deaf family, That they have to balance the demands of helping them in their daily lives with their own ambitions…