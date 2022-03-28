Oscar 2022: What is Alopecia, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s disease?

94th Academy Awards Which was held this Sunday, March 27, the same evening marked by the bloodshed of the Oscar-winning actor, Will Smith, The 53-year-old actor was furious when the comedian Chris Rock joked about bald head of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith achievement ofalopecia, Comedian who came to give award mocked the nickname on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hairstylegi zen“with reference to bald head, Will Smith’s blood boils, the actor goes straight to the stage and slaps Chris Rock. While the gathering initially thought it was staged, the atmosphere turned cloudy minutes later when Will Smith, back in his place …