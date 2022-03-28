Oscar 2022 Winners List: Live Updates

The biggest night in Hollywood is upon us and we’ll have the latest as the winners are announced. The awards are being held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and are being hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

A flurry of historic victories ensued, including Ariana DeBos, who won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in “West Side Story.” DeBos shared the honor with Rita Moreno, who won the award in 1961 for her portrayal of Anita in “West Side Story.”

From Best Picture to Best Actress in a Leading Role, here’s the full list of Oscar winners and nominees.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jesse Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

WINNER: Ariana DeBos, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ajonew Ellis, “King…