Oscar Academy “condemns” Will Smith’s slap and opens an investigation

The Oscar Academy announced on Monday that itInvestigationThe incident came about a night before the gala evening, during which actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after a joke about his wife’s tangled hair.

,The Academy Condemns Mr. Smith’s Actions on Last Night’s Show“The organization writes in a statement sent to AFP.”We have officially started investigation into the incident.“Specifies the Academy which shall inquire into the follow-up action to be taken in this regard.”Regulations and California Law,

It was a joke by Chris Rock about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s wife, who suffered from alopecia – a disease that causes severe hair loss, which she revealed to be suffering from a few years earlier – Which gave rise to the ‘scam’.

Will Smith then goes on stage and slaps him. “Leave my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”, The 53-year-old actor was launched…