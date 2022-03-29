Oscar Awards 2022: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Francis Ford Coppola honor The Godfather

This year, Hollywood decided to set aside claims of gender, race, and even references to the social and political status of the United States. It seems like The premise of the Oscar Awards ceremony this time was to go back to the roots. And so, they did what they do best: celebrate themselves. overnight with that slogan Tributes were paid to various presentations from juno 007. for the story And so, beyond the brawl between Will Smith and Chris Rock will certainly win the stage for the most commented-out moment, the moment dedicated to Saint Got all the applause.

There was not much time for the ceremony to end when Rapper Sean Combs presents tribute clip to the famous sagaWhose first film was released 50 years ago….