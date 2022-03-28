Oscar Awards 2022: Zendaya, Uma Thurman and Kristen Stewart in white shirts

94th edition red carpet Oscar Award He gave us endless forms worthy of being admired, analyzed and remembered. As always, celebrities gave a fashion lecture and three of the night’s most fashionable and anticipated actresses agreed on one of the clothes: ZendayaUma Thurman and Kristen Stewart They went with a white shirt and showed how to turn a basic garment into a gala item.

Zendaya paired her shirt with a palette skirt

Ambassador of Valentino and Bulgari Jewellery, Zendaya is a symbol of Red carpet with all letters. As usual, he stole everyone’s eyes and was astonished when he arrived at the ceremony with one short white shirt with long skirt sequins Silver with tail, all Valentino. As an accessory, he has…