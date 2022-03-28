Oscar gold for Bond goes to Billie Eilish and Phineas

“No Time to Die” survives at the awards.

The nominated theme of the James Bond film, composed by Billie Eilish and Finnace O’Connell, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song after winning a Golden Globe and a Grammy.

In winning the Oscar, the sibling duo surpassed the likes of Beyoncé, Van Morrison, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and kept Diane Warren from winning her first Academy Award on her 13th attempt.

The song “No Time to Die” peaked at number 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, but debuted at number one on the British and Irish singles charts.

