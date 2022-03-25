Oscar-hopeful CODA a lesson in inclusive filmmaking, in front of the camera and behind the scenes

For the first time in history, a film with a predominantly deaf cast is up for Best Picture at the Oscars.

coda (Child of Deaf Adults) follows teen singer Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), the only hearing impaired person in a tight-knit family of four, as she joins her school choir and a prestigious music college. sets its sights. Jones is accompanied by veteran actors Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant as members of his family.

Matlin told the Associated Press that he thinks this will lead to more actors being cast in films who are deaf.

She said through an interpreter, “Many people are not aware of this. They do not know that we can do things as easily as anyone else.”

“I know – I hope not – that coda The landscape will change.”

Matlin, who plays Ruby’s mother Jackie…