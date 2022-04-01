Oscar Isaac Moon Knight Marvel Contract Only for Disney+ Series

Oscar Isaac has Marvel in the palm of his hand. Image : Marvel Studios

Marvel’s latest streaming show Moon Knight is only six episodes long, and though everyone expects the character to show up and showdown with the likes of Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Ant-Man, and Spider-Manthere’s no guarantee that’s going to happen.

In a profile by Variety, Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac revealed that unlike many of the actors that helped start the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he does not have a long-term contract in place to continue to appear in the films or shows. “I had heard of the golden handcuffs,” Isaac told the trade ( with what’s described as “a nervous chuckle.”) “That was something that I was reticent about. And luckily, we all agreed that this [show] is what we’re going…