Oscar Isaac moves from Marvel’s latest comedy caper to psychological thriller

Some hear the word “Marvel” and immediately bury their heads in the sand. Understandable: The so-called multi-verse is so complex and vast that it’s hard to know where to start if you’re not already up to date. One of the appeals of Moon Knight – The latest Marvel series on Disney+, which moves from action-packed comedy romps to full-on psychological thrillers – is that it is completely alone from its already established timeline.

Oscar Isaac (Dune) plays Steven Grant, a bumbling, lonely but likeable Londoner who works at the gift shop at the British Museum. But their life is not as normal as one might believe. At night, he tapes his front door and braces himself on his bed – inexplicably surrounded by sand – before trying his best with his feet…