Oscar jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet in monologue

The Oscars traditionally opens with a comedic monologue, and this year’s monologue didn’t hit any punches.

Hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes sent everything from Leonardo DiCaprio, PCR tests, and “Don’t Say Gay” to Bill in his opening monologue.

The show began with a performance of Beyonce’s Oscar-nominated track “Be Alive” from “King Richard” before introducing the three hosts, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer.

After DJ Khaled of All People introduced the hosts on stage, the monologue began with Schumer: “This year, the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring a man. “

The hosts again turned their attention…