Oscar Klefbom’s Future Still Uncertain

Oscar Klefbom hasn’t performed, and received’t play, a single minute throughout this NHL season. Klefbom not too long ago underwent shoulder surgical procedure, with the purpose of being at full well being by coaching camp and returning for the 2021-22 season. GM Ken Holland not too long ago advised the media that he expects to know extra about Klefbom’s standing sooner or later in July, prematurely of the Seattle Kraken enlargement draft.

Klefbom himself gave his first replace on the state of affairs Friday, chatting with the media from Rogers Place in Edmonton.

“I really feel fairly good,” Klefbom mentioned about his shoulder and his hopes of taking part in subsequent season. “Clearly it’s been simply 4 weeks, it’s going to take a while and clearly there’s ache due to the surgical procedure. Simply general, I’m actually pleased and the surgical procedure general was actually profitable. I’m actually pleased the place I’m at proper now, however I’ve an extended technique to go together with the restoration, so I’m gonna do my finest between my time in Sweden and now.”

Klefbom, after rehabbing in Edmonton, will return house to proceed his rehab in the course of the offseason. It’s doubtless that he’ll stay in Sweden till coaching camp, whether or not with the Oilers or one other membership.

Some questioned why Klefbom didn’t get the surgical procedure sooner. In any case, the problem has been prevalent for fairly a while, and Edmonton’s 2019-20 season led to August. Why wait till the next March to lastly go below the knife?

“It was only a matter of the state of affairs general, with COVID,” Klefbom mentioned about ready to have surgical procedure. “Like I mentioned, the man who did the process and had surgical procedure with me might be the very best in North America and within the state of affairs I’m in, I solely wished the very best. So, it was only a matter of getting a superb answer with COVID and moving into the States. Clearly it’s based mostly in Cleveland and it’s probably not simple to journey as of late.”

With that answered, the large query that continues to be is Klefbom’s availability for the 2021-22 season. Will he be in camp and able to go for opening night time? Will Klefbom miss one, two and even three months coping with the damage? Or, sadly, is that this the tip for Klefbom’s NHL profession? All of these items are on the desk proper now, however there isn’t any clear indicator which path this goes.

“I want I had extra solutions,” Klefbom mentioned when requested a few timeline for return. “We’ll simply wait and see. Like I mentioned, it’s an enormous, severe surgical procedure and we obtained to present it a while. For me to say right here I’m going to be prepared in October or November or no matter, it’s unattainable. We’re simply going to present it a while, and like I mentioned, I’m going to do all my finest to get the very best shoulder I can probably get.”

The NHL’s Seattle enlargement draft is roughly three months away. Holland, Klefbom and the remainder of Oil Nation hope that the unattainable query can have a solution by then. It may decide Klefbom’s future not solely in Northern Alberta, however within the NHL.