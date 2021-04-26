Oscar Live: Priyanka Chopra’s film did not get award, see winner’s full list

One of many greatest award occasions of the movie days has been the announcement of the Academy Awards ie 93rd Oscar Awards. On March 15, 2021, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas launched a listing of Oscar Award nominations. Which additionally included the title of Priyanka’s movie ‘The White Tiger’. On the identical time, out of those nominations of many classes, the title of the winner has been introduced. Though ‘The White Tiger’ couldn’t win the award, the movie was nominated within the Greatest Tailored Screenplay class.

Tell us which you could watch the Oscar Awards on Disney Plus Hotstar. Other than this, in keeping with the knowledge, it is possible for you to to look at this ceremony on Oscar.com or on the official YouTube channel of Oscars. Considerably, the Oscars Awards have been aired in India from 5.30 am on 26 April. Other than this, it can even be re-telecasted at 8.30 tonight, which might be seen on Star World and Star Motion pictures Channel. See the complete record right here

Full record of oscar awards winners

Greatest Worldwide Function Movie – One other Spherical

Greatest Director- Chulu Jau, Movie- Nomadland

Greatest Tailored Screenplay – The Father

Greatest Supporting Actress – Yuh-Jung Youn Discovered for Minari

Greatest Supporting Actor – Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah

Greatest Cinematography – Eric Messersmidt Obtained Mank

Greatest Visible Results- Tenet

Mikkel EG will get Greatest Movie Enhancing – Sound of Steel

Greatest Authentic Music – Battle for You (Jude and the Black Messiah)

Greatest Animated Function Movie – Soul

Greatest Animated Quick Movie – If Something Occurs I Love You

Greatest Reside Motion Quick Movie – Two Distant Strangers

Greatest Sound – Jamie Baksch, Nicholas Baker, Philip Blade, Carlos Cortes and Michelle Cotton for Sound of Steel

Greatest Documentary Quick Topic – Collette

Greatest Documentary Function – My Octopus Instructor