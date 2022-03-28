Oscar-nominated ‘Coda’ mixes music and medical cannabis

Troy Kotsur, as Frank says his cannabis use is medicinal in Sean Heder’s “CODA”. (Celebstoner Image via Apple+)

it’s been enough awards season Oscar Nominated for Troy Kotsur for Playing Pot-Smoking Fisherman Frank Rossi coda,

He has been won or nominated as Best/Outstanding Supporting Actor by the following awards: (won) Academy, SAG, Independent Spirit, BAFTA, Critics’ Choice, Gotham, Hollywood Critics Association; (Lost) Golden Globes, Georgia Film Critics, Seattle Film Critics, Alliance of Women Film Journalists, Gold Derby and Dorian. That’s a lot of nominations and wins.

At the Oscars on March 27, Kotsur dedicated the award to “the deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community. This is our moment. I win.”

Sean Heder’s film also garnered Oscar momentum as it…