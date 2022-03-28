Oscar nominee Jesse Buckley in The Devil in Me. led cast of

Supermassive Games has a lot going for it at the moment, most notably the season one finale of The Dark Pictures Anthology’s The Devil in Me as well as a new IP launching in June: The Quarry. The two games are getting along well, however, as the developer has announced that the former’s protagonist will be played by Jesse Buckley. lost daughter fame. During last night’s Oscars ceremony, Buckley was up for the Best Supporting Actress award.

Signing Buckley for the title continues Supermassive Games’ efforts to cast known actors and actresses in its lead roles, with this latest pick-up starring Kate Wilder. Previously, Will Poulter was cast in Little Hope while Ashley Tisdale was a part of House of Ashes.