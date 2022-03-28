Oscar | Oscars 2022: Kristen Stewart didn’t win Best Actress. Academy Awards | Jessica Chastain | light

It Was Ignored By The Screen Actors Guild Awards And The BAFTAs, And So Was Oscar, Actress Kristen Stewart She missed out on her chance to win the gold statuette for Best Actress for her role as Princess Diana in the biopic “Spencer.” On the other hand, the award went to Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.

The heroine of the successful “Twilight” saga expressed surprise when she received her first nomination at the Academy Awards at the age of 31.

Her role as Diana in “Spencer,” directed by famed Chilean actor Pablo Larené, recounts an important weekend in the princess’s life in the early 1990s in which she decided to end her relationship with Prince Charles. Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris…