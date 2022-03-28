Oscar slap: Alopecia isn’t funny

American actor Will Smith caused quite a stir when he punched Chris Rock over a joke targeting the appearance of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia. For those who still don’t know, what is it all about and why shouldn’t anyone laugh about it.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease, such as type 1 diabetes or multiple sclerosis, that causes hair loss or hair loss at various places on the body. It can also cause itchy or cracked nails.

According to the Director of Scientific Research of Life Canadian Alopecia Areata Foundation (CANAAF), everyone has a 2% risk of developing the disease once in their lifetime, regardless of age, gender or…