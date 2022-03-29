Oscar win for ‘Koda’ brings tears, joy to deaf community

When “CODA” won the Oscar for Best Picture in Los Angeles, movie stars from Samuel L. Jackson to Nicole Kidman shook hands instead of clapping in recognition of the deaf community. At home in suburban New York, Laurie Ann Barish cried, recovering from what she said had a long overdue sense of acceptance.

Like the film’s abbreviation, Barish was raised by a deaf parent, his mother, now 85. She said she saw her life in the story about a Massachusetts family “who wants to be heard” and to be seen as no different from anyone else.

“The deaf world is finally unmute,” said Barish, 61, a personal assistant who lives in Long Beach, New York. “I wish this was the case when I was younger, for my mother. It was a wonderful gift. It was to see the world…