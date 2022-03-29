Dune Received six awards dominating the technical achievement categories for Cinematography, Film Editing, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Sound and Visual Effects.

The spotlight was also on the Apple TV family drama coda Which won all three of its nominated categories, including Best Picture, becoming the first streaming film to win and champion the award. dog power, Troy Kotsur was awarded Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film, making him the first deaf male actor to win an Academy Award.

Out of its 12 nominations, dog power Won a category for Best Director, making Jane Campion the third woman in the Academy’s 94 years to win the award.

The other notable winner was Sir Kenneth Branagh for Best Original Screenplay…