Oscar winners 2022: From Jane Campion to Nicole Kidman and Will Smith, here are the nominees

This year’s Oscars gets underway at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Encanto took the top spot for animated feature film, while Australian cinematographer Greg Fraser was awarded for his work on the sci-fi epic Dune.

Billie Eilish and her brother, Finnace O’Connell, won Best Original Song for No Time to Die.

Dunne has won six Academy Awards for 2022, including Best Sound, Original Score, Film Editing, Visual Effects, Cinematography and Production Design.

Troy Kotsur has become the second deaf person to win an Oscar for a supporting role in CODA.

15 categories are announced in the main event, along with a fan favorite vote.

Ten Australians are nominated for the award – with an asterisk* next to their name.

Here will be the complete list of Oscar winners of 2022…