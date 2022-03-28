Oscar Winners 2022: How To Watch Winning Movies CODA, DUNE, KING RICHARD, THE POWER OF THE DOG

The closure of cinemas due to COVID-19 has made it difficult to release films, let alone watching them.

So if you didn’t catch the latest batch of Oscar winners, you could be forgiven.

Here’s a quick guide to help you find the movie everyone is talking about (in between talking about that slap).

coda

This remake of the French film La Famille Bellier won three Oscars from three nominations, and provided some of the more uplifting moments of an otherwise awkward Oscar broadcast.

Coda was an underdog winner for Best Picture, and also won Best Adapted Screenplay, but it was Troy Kotsur who dedicated his win for Best Supporting Actor to the deaf community that was particularly moving.

The only place to watch CODA is on Apple TV, although if you want to watch the 2014 original, you’ll have to rent it…