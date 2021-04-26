Oscars 2021: Asked What Brad Pitt Smells Like, Youn Yuh-jung Kills It. Her ROFL Reply

Youn Yuh-jung with Brad Pitt on the Oscars (courtesy AFP)

If there was a standout a part of what was an distinctive and unprecedented Academy Awards ceremony, it was Korean star Youn Yuh-jung’s large Oscar second. It wasn’t simply her Greatest Supporting Actress win for Minari but additionally her hilarious and heart-warming interplay with Brad Pitt who, as final 12 months’s Greatest Supporting Actor winner, introduced her award. “Mr Brad Pitt, lastly. Good to satisfy you,” Youn Yuh-jung mentioned as she accepted her award – Korea’s first ever performing Oscar. Nevertheless, it was what she mentioned within the press room post-ceremony that has social media in splits. “What did Brad Pitt odor like,” a curious journalist requested the Minari star. “I didn’t odor him, I’m not a canine,” Youn Yuh-jung responded.

In the identical interview, Youn Juh-jung quipped, “I couldn’t consider he introduced my title… so I had a black-out for a few seconds.”

Right here’s the trending video:

#Minari star and Academy Award winner Yuh-Jung Youn responds to a query backstage on the #Oscars about what Brad Pitt smells like: “I didn’t odor him, I’m not canine.” pic.twitter.com/eZs6YGq60V — Movie Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 26, 2021

At Sunday’s Oscars, Brad Pitt introduced the Supporting Actress Award to Youn Yuh-jung for her efficiency because the matriarch of an immigrant Korean household in Threatening. In her acceptance speech, she turned to have a look at Brad Pitt standing off-screen and mentioned: “Mr Brad Pitt, lastly. Good to satisfy you. The place have been you after we have been filming? It’s an honour to satisfy you.” The 57-year-old Hollywood star gained the Greatest Supporting Actor Oscar final 12 months for his work in As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Aww.

Youn Yuh-jung’s #Oscars acceptance speech for the Academy Award for Greatest Supporting Actress in Minari ???? pic.twitter.com/5xFeU35183 — Movie Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 26, 2021

In the meantime on Twitter, some customers reviewed Brad Pitt’s socially distant method of greeting Youn Yuh-jung as impolite – he was known as out for not extending his hand to assist the 73-year-old off stage. She didn’t appear to thoughts as a result of moments later, Youn Yuh-jung was escorted by Brad Pitt to the photo-op space. “Yuh-Jung Youn is all of us after seeing Brad Pitt,” learn a tweet and we couldn’t agree extra.

And right here’s what occurred on the photoshoot. How cute.

In her acceptance speech, Youn Yuh-jung additionally expressed her disbelief at having gained over eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Shut: “How can I win over Glenn Shut?” she mentioned. Acknowledging her fellow Greatest Supporting Actress nominees, she added: “Perhaps I’m simply luckier than you.”

Earlier this 12 months, Youn Yuh-jung took house the Supporting Actress awards on the BAFTAs and Display screen Actors Guild Awards.