Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes’ best hosting moments from the ceremony

After three years without a host, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall were selected to present the Oscars this year. The Oscars kicked off with riotous laughter, gasps, and handful of eyes at the helm on Sunday, March 28 with these three tremendously hilarious women. Following Beyonce’s Be Alive performance, DJ Khaled welcomed co-hosts, Schumer, Sykes, and Hall, who began their time on stage with scathing remarks, low-judge, and provocative political humor.

Nothing was closed for the three comedians on Oscar night, whether it was Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, the Golden Globes, the length of The Power of the Dog, or the issue of Hollywood diversity. Due to the coronavirus outbreak last year, the Oscars were cut heavily, with only the presenters and nominees…