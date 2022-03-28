Oscars 2022: Belfast star Jude Hill says Judi Dench played whoopie cushion prank on set

Child actor Jude Hill has claimed that Judi Dench played “a lot” of pranks involving the whoopie cushion on the set of the film. Belfast,

The 11-year-old Irish star is interviewed on the red carpet ahead of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

Presenter Laverne Cox said: “Now, I hear your co-star, Dame Judi Dench, was quite the prankster on set. Can you tell us what pranks he did?”

“There were a lot of whoopie cushions during the scenes,” Hill replied. “That’s what I’m going to say.

“By the end of it, if someone sat on the Whoopi cushion, we all turned to Judi Dench.”

BelfastA black-and-white historical drama set in Northern Ireland in the 1960s, the film’s director, Kenneth, is a fictionalized childhood story.