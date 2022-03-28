Oscars 2022: Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst look disappointed as they miss out on accolades

A series of stars garnered much acclaim at the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony, but a few A-listers were not impressed after missing out on awards.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Diane Warren, and Cody Smit-McPhee looked disappointed after missing out on accolades in the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Song, and Best Supporting Actor categories.

Benedict, who was nominated for his performance in The Power of the Dog, looked dismayed as Will Smith was announced as the winner of the Best Actor gong for his performance as Richard Williams, the determined father. Who raised tennis champion Venus and Serena Williams. King Richard.