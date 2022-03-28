Oscars 2022: Best dressed on the red carpet

Lupita Nyong’o, Jude Hill and Jessica Chastain on the Oscars 2022 red carpet. Photos / Getty Images

Today Hollywood is at the center of celebrity fashion as the stars hit the red carpet for the 94th Academy Awards.

The parade of famous faces irrigated, pinned and donned in the world’s most exquisite gowns and suits marks a return to normality for the film industry after two years of filmmaking, disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the best looks from the Oscars red carpet.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o. Photo / Getty Images

Her iconic Prada gown of 2014 was always going to be a daunting task. But Nyong’o was wise to enlist the fashion house again for this golden gown, which equates to Hollywood’s glamor and shimmering…