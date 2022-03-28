Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish wins “Best Song”

agent 007 song “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish and Phineas O’Connell won an Oscar on Sunday beating Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Too Little Caterpillar.” Sebastian Journey.

In winning the Oscar, the sibling duo surpassed the likes of Beyoncé, Van Morrison, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and kept Diane Warren from winning her first Academy Award on her 13th attempt.

Song “No Time To Die” It peaked at number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, but debuted at number one in the British and Irish singles charts.

