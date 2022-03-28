Oscars 2022: Blush Tones Take Over the Academy Awards Red Carpet

The Oscars 2022 red carpet is underway and A-list stars are thinking pink.

The glitz and glamor of the red carpet is back this awards season, and for Hollywood’s biggest night—and the first fully in-person Academy Awards show since 2020—the stars are out for this year’s Oscars. are going.

As the red carpet begins, blush-colored styles for evenings have emerged as a popular trend. Lily James arrived on the red carpet for her first Oscar appearance, turning heads in an elegant lace and chiffon blush Versace dress. Pam and Tommy star traded in Pamela Anderson-Blonde was styling her corset gown with locks, diamond choker necklaces for loose brunette waves. Nikki Hilton Rothschild and nbc white hall Also opted for a romantic blush dress – wearing hall…