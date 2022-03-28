Oscars 2022: Celebrities react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Comedian Rock, who was presenting an award, made an onstage joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss due to alopecia, saying “Jada, waiting for GI Gen 2 can not do.”

Smith walked onto the stage and hit The Rock before returning to his seat and shouting: “Put my wife’s name out of your mouth.”

Smith later apologized in a tearful Best Actor acceptance speech, declaring: “Love will drive you crazy”.

He also revealed what Denzel Washington told him after the incident: “At your highest, when the devil comes for you.”

“I am being called to love and protect the people in my life and to be a river to my people,” Smith said. “I know, in order to do what we do, we have to be able to abuse.

“You have to…