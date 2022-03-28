Oscars 2022: Complete List of Academy Award Winners | ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

After a ceremony decorated with stars, all the prizes have been distributed. Know who won what at this year’s awards.
Here’s a complete list of the films, cast and crew that have taken home Oscar.
BEST PICTURE: KODA – Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion, Ian Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghchian, Emile Sherman
Belfast – Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacic, Tamar Thomas
Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay, Kevin Messick
The Dune – Marie Parent, Kel Boyter, Denis Villeneuve
Licorice Pizza – Sarah Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner
Drive My Car — Teruhisa Yamamoto
King Richard – Tim White, Trevor White, Will Smith
Nightmare Alley – Guillermo Del Toro, Jay Miles Dale, Bradley Cooper
West Side Story – Steven…