Oscars 2022: Complete List of Academy Award Winners | ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

BEST PICTURE: KODA – Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion, Ian Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghchian, Emile Sherman

Belfast – Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacic, Tamar Thomas

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay, Kevin Messick

The Dune – Marie Parent, Kel Boyter, Denis Villeneuve

Licorice Pizza – Sarah Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

Drive My Car — Teruhisa Yamamoto

King Richard – Tim White, Trevor White, Will Smith

Nightmare Alley – Guillermo Del Toro, Jay Miles Dale, Bradley Cooper

West Side Story – Steven…