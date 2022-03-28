Oscars 2022: Complete list of Academy Awards winners

- contract
This is the complete list of nominees and winners in each category for the 94th edition of the Oscars, which were distributed in Los Angeles on March 27.
best movie
the winner,“CODA: Heart Symptoms”
West Side Story (“Love Without Barriers”)
King Richard (“The Williams Method”)
Don’t Look (“No Myers Areba”)
Nightmare Alley (“Alley of Lost Souls”)
best Actress
WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (“La Hija Oscura”)
Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
