Oscars 2022: Complete list of Academy Awards winners

Jessica Chastain, winner of Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”).

This is the complete list of nominees and winners in each category for the 94th edition of the Oscars, which were distributed in Los Angeles on March 27.

best movie

the winner,“CODA: Heart Symptoms”

West Side Story (“Love Without Barriers”)