94th academic award Return to Hollywood’s Dolby Theater on Sunday as the top films of the past year are honored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The show will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, the first time there will be multiple hosts at the awards ceremony since Anne Hathaway and James Franco co-hosted the 83rd installment in 2011.

“The Power of the Dog” tops the list with 12 nominations for Best Picture, Best Director and Multiple acting approval, Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science-fiction epic “Dune” competed for Best Picture with 10 nominations for Best Cinematography, Score, and Visual Effects.

While the Oscars are returning to their normal home after a revamped ceremony last year…