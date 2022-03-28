Oscars 2022: ‘Drive My Car’ director wins Best International Feature

The success of “Drive My Car” came as a surprise to director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, whose film on Sunday became the second Japanese film to win Best International Feature. The way he sees it, fate had a lot to do with it, as it did in the moment it was released.

“I really think it comes down to luck. I’ve definitely seen the other nominated films, they were all amazing. So it was a big surprise for me and I feel very lucky to have won,” he said. Said backstage through a translator after the victory. “I think there’s something about this film that matches the change in the times we’re living in, certainly…