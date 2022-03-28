Oscars 2022: ‘Dune’ Crafts Winner Honors Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve wasn’t nominated for best director, but his science-fiction epic “Dune” took home an Oscar on Sunday night with six wins—the most of any film. The quickest to point out this disparity were colleagues below Villeneuve, who headed backstage after accepting their trophies with a common refrain: It’s all thanks to Villeneuve.

Best Cinematography winner Greg Fraser said, “Dennis is the Man. “Every article or everything that is written about ‘Dune’ must begin with the words ‘Denis Villeneuve’.” During his televised acceptance speech, the Australian DP called Villeneuve “Master …