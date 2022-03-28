Oscars 2022 Full List of Winners Live, Oscars 94th Academy Awards Live Coverage, Oscars 2022 Live Stream Online in India Updates

The 94th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and were hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. CODA was the big winner of the night winning the Best Picture award. The film was nominated in three categories and won all three. The other two are Best adapted screenplay and Best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.

Dune won six awards at the Oscars out of its ten nominations – Best original score, Best cinematography, Best visual effects, Best film editing, Best sound and Best production design.

The Power of the Dog, which had 12 nominations in its name, won only one award. Jane Campion won the award for Best director.

Will Smith won the first Oscar of his career for his performance in King Richard. Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for The Eyes of…