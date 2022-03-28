Oscars 2022: Here’s the full list of winners

The 94th Academy Awards welcomed a star-studded red carpet and a revamped broadcast set to challenge the Oscars this make-or-break year.

The Academy Awards are grappling with dwindling ratings and ongoing criticism over which films make it into the best-picture categories.

Last month, organizers announced eight out of 23 awards for Best Documentary Short, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short, Live-Action Short and Sound in the television portion of the show from Los Angeles. will be cut off.

The awards were given an hour before the show airs at 8 pm on ET TV and the speeches will be edited for a three-hour telecast.

Co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall welcome the Oscars back to Dolby…