Oscars 2022: Hollywood gears up for its biggest night

Hollywood is gearing up for its biggest night of the year, as the stars prepare to attend the 94th Academy Awards later in Los Angeles.



Photo: 123RF

Nominees in the acting categories include Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dame Judi Dench and Troy Kotsur.

Director Jane Campion’s western The Power of the Dog leads the field with 12 nominations going to the ceremony.

But it faces competition for the top prize, Best Picture, from Apple TV’s Koda and Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.

Follow the action live on the BBC News website on Sundays from 23:00 BST. Here are some things to watch.

battle of streamers

The Power of the Dog, starring Cumberbatch, and the coming-of-age comedy-drama Koda, who is at the forefront of best picture, focuses on…