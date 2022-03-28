Oscars 2022 Hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes Roast ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bills

Oscars 2022 hosts’ Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes brought the heat during their opening monologue, making fun of everything from the Golden Globes to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill to the Oscars.

According to Variety, after DJ Khaled introduced the hosts on stage, the monologue began with Schumer emphatic: “This year, the Academy hired three women to host because it took a man to work. It’s cheaper to keep.”

The hosts then turned to Timothée Chalamet, who wore a stunning blazer without a shirt underneath this year’s Oscars ceremony.

“We have been dealing with Covid for two years. To some extent…