Oscars 2022: How did Chris Rock react to Will Smith’s slap?

In a shocking incident that stunned audiences around the world, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards on Sunday after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith.

While Rock was presenting the Oscar for Documentary Feature, Smith ran onto the stage and hit Rock on live television when the comic quipped about the “King Richard” star’s wife and the film “G.I. Jane.” The Rock apparently compared Pinkett Smith’s bald hairstyle to that of Demi Moore’s character in the 1997 film.

Actor Pinkett Smith – who has been vocal about her struggle with hair loss due to a condition called alopecia – didn’t laugh at The Rock’s comment.

“Will Smith just attacked me,” a shell-shocked Rock said after attacking Smith from the stage.

“Keep my wife…