Oscars 2022: Jane Campion creates history by winning Best Director

Kiwi director Jen Campion created history by winning the Best Director award at the 94th Academy Awards today.

Campion’s New Zealand-produced film The Power of the Dog was at the forefront of the coveted Best Picture and Best Director awards at the 2022 Oscars with a total of 12 nominations.

She is the first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director.

Campion began his acceptance speech in Te Re Māori, addressing those watching from Aotearoa at home.

“Thank you, Academy… it’s an honor of a lifetime,” she said.

“I love the direction because it dives deep into the story, yet the task of revealing the world can be overwhelming.

He talked about the stars of the film, its producers and…