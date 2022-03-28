Oscars 2022: Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and others walk the red carpet

Hollywood’s biggest night kicked off with a top-tier celebrity-style carousel.

The theme of this year’s 94th Academy Awards is “Film Lovers Unite”, a reference to the “deeper existential crisis” currently facing the film industry and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Los Angeles Times , The Oscars are trying to make a comeback after a year-long ratings slump, which also saw viewership fall to last year’s lowest.

To pique audience interest, this year’s show is hosted by the unlikely trio of Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

For fashionistas looking to watch from home, the pre-show runway is half the fun. The stars of this year’s red carpet? Shiny sequins, big ruffles and a bright red color.

There are many celebrities…