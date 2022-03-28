Oscars 2022 – Jessica Chastain wins Oscar for role as paranormal publicist Tammy Faye – Current Cinema

American actress Jessica Chastain has won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as paranormal publicist Tammy Faye in the drama film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. He received the statue at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

In her speech, the 45-year-old actress drew attention to the issue of suicide in the United States, which has affected many families and members of the LGBTQI+ community. “During times like these, I think of Tammy and am inspired by her radical acts of love,” Chastain said. “I am inspired by his compassion. I see it as a guiding principle that drives us forward. It connects us all to the desire to be who we are, who we love and without whom we can live life.” want, want to accept it. Fear of violence or terror.” She encouraged anyone who feels hopeless and lonely. Chastain made…