Oscars 2022: Jim Carrey says standing ovation for Will Smith was ‘sick’

Oscars 2022: Jim Carrey says the standing ovation for Will Smith was ‘sick’. Video / CBS

Jim Carrey has condemned Will Smith’s actions at the Academy Awards – as well as the “spineless” audience who gave him a standing ovation.

“I got sick. I got sick from a standing ovation,” Carey told Gayle King in a CBS Mornings interview today, The New York Post reports.

Smith received the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard after attacking Chris Rock, with crowds standing up to applaud him.

“Hollywood is collectively spineless and it really felt like it was a really clear sign that we’re not a good club anymore,” Carey told King.

He then said that Smith deserves to be arrested and prosecuted for assault.

“I would have announced this morning that I was suing Will…