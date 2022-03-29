Oscars 2022: ‘Koda’ star Troy Kotsur shares inspiring message after historic win

Troy Kotsur has created Oscar history by becoming the first deaf person to win an Academy Award for acting.

He accepted the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role – sharing an emotional message about perseverance.

Watch in the video above: Deaf actor Troy Kotsur wins Best Supporting Actor

For more celebrity related news and videos visit Celebrity ,

coda The star took the stage after presenter Yoon Yuh-jung both spoke and signed her name as the winner in her category.

In a poignant moment, the crowd signed to applause, commonly known as ‘Silent Jazz Hands’.

“It is dedicated to the deaf community, coda community and the disabled community,” Troy said during his acceptance speech in American Sign Language.